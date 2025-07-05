Lexington Theatre Company presents "42nd Street"

The Lexington Theatre Company is celebrating its 10th anniversary and getting ready for its upcoming production of the Broadway hit "42nd Street." The tap-dancing extravaganza kicked it all off for the company when it opened in 2015.

Broadway star Ron Bohmer comes to Lexington to play the role of Julian Marsh. Jeromy Smith, co-founder and artistic director, and Ron Bohmer join Jennifer Palumbo for a preview of the production, and Bohmer performs "Lullaby of Broadway."

The Lexington Theatre Company combines Broadway veterans, rising stars, and local professionals for productions that feel just like Broadway, crafted right here in the Bluegrass.

Lexington Theatre Company's "42nd Street"

When: Thursday, July 10 through Sunday, July 13, 2025

Where: Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street

Website: 42nd Street — The Lexington Theatre Company

