LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new female-owned business in Lexington is helping women and men look and feel their best. Shanna Meyers and Tracy Proffit are nurse practitioners who opened Lexington Wellness and Weight Loss.

They believe that without overall wellness, you cannot lose weight and keep it off. Lexington Wellness and Weight Loss offers a comprehensive, holistic approach to weight loss with the latest treatments that provide lasting results. They offer in-person and telehealth visits, phone consultations, and weekend office hours.

Lexington Wellness and Weight Loss

2039 Regency Road, Suite 5, Lexington

Call: (859) 212-3155

Website: Lexington Wellness and Weight Loss