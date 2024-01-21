Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Lexington Wellness and Weight Loss

A healthier you in 2024
lex wellness.png
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jan 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-20 19:30:00-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new female-owned business in Lexington is helping women and men look and feel their best. Shanna Meyers and Tracy Proffit are nurse practitioners who opened Lexington Wellness and Weight Loss.

They believe that without overall wellness, you cannot lose weight and keep it off. Lexington Wellness and Weight Loss offers a comprehensive, holistic approach to weight loss with the latest treatments that provide lasting results. They offer in-person and telehealth visits, phone consultations, and weekend office hours.

Lexington Wellness and Weight Loss

2039 Regency Road, Suite 5, Lexington

Call: (859) 212-3155

Website: Lexington Wellness and Weight Loss

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!