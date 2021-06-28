Lexington woman shares TEDx Talk

A Lexington woman is on a mission to help people get healthy. Registered dietitian Amanda Nighbert was chosen to share her motivational message in a TEDx talk called 'The Number One Reason Why Dieters Fail.' You can watch it here.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 14:18:44-04
