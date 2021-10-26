Lexington's Jack-o-Lantern Trail returns to McConnell Springs Park October 27-30

The Jack-o-Lantern Trail is back in Lexington! Hundreds of pumpkins will light up McConnell Springs Park on October 27-30 from 6:30-10:00 p.m. If you donate a carved pumpkin by 5:00 p.m. on October 26, you get in free. Admission is $5 per person, and children 12 and younger are free. You can also enjoy campfires, fall foods and beverages, and live owls from Critters in the Classroom. Learn more about the Lexington Parks and Recreation event at https://www.lexingtonky.gov/jack-o-lantern-trail.