Lexington's Junior League Charity Horse Show is back

The 86th annual Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show is coming up at the Kentucky Horse Park. The largest outdoor American saddlebred show in the world will be in Lexington on July 11-16. Laura Eaves, chair of the event, gives Jennifer Palumbo a preview of the show and shares how it raises money for local non-profit organizations. Tickets are on sale now at Junior League of Lexington Inc (lexjrleague.com).