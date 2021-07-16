Lexington's Matt Thomas writes debut novel 'A Warrior Still'

A Lexington man who grew up in a military family is using that inspiration to follow his passion for writing. Matt Thomas has just released his debut novel. "A Warrior Still" tells the story of a veteran seeking revenge and redemption. You can buy the book and learn more about Thomas at https://www.mcthomaswrites.com/.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 13:51:40-04
