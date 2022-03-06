Lexus of Lexington giving away new car with 'Lexus for the Little Ones' raffle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) —Lexus of Lexington is giving away a new car and giving back to the community. Tickets are $100 each at littleonesraffle.com. Only 2,000 tickets will be sold, and all the proceeds go to Kentucky Children’s Hospital and the Woodhill Community Center. The winner of the 2022 Lexus ES 250 will be announced during a Facebook Live on March 20 at 4:00 PM.