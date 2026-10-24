Light up your home with Window Genie of Lexington: You can deck the halls of your home or business with festive displays by Window Genie of Lexington. Window Genie is the premier holiday lighting and permanent lighting installer in Central Kentucky.

Ryan Kenimer, owner of Window Genie of Lexington, joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about their services and share a special deal. Mention Best of the Bluegrass and get $100 off your service; this deal is for new customers only.