Lilli Lewis performs at Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour tonight

From the Bayou to the Bluegrass, New Orleans native Lilli Lewis is coming to Lexington for Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour. The award-winning singer, songwriter, and pianist will share her talents at the Lyric Theatre on Monday, November 8. The concert begins at 6:45 p.m. and features Lilli Lewis, Cary Morin, and a talented Woodsongs Kid. You can get tickets for $10 each by calling (859) 280-2218 or go to https://www.woodsongs.com/.