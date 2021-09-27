Lockbox celebrates National Bourbon Heritage Month with special menu

The Lockbox Bar in downtown Lexington features dozens of Kentucky's best bourbons. The bar inside the 21c Museum Hotel has a special menu during September for National Bourbon Heritage Month. Beverage Manager Jake Parry shows us how to make one of their most popular cocktails, the Clearance, Clarence.

The Clearance, Clarence cocktail:



2 oz Milk-Washed Bourbon

.75 oz Vanilla Syrup

.75 oz Lemon Juice

Spritz of Orange Oil and Angostura Bitters

The Lockbox Bar is located at 167 West Main Street. You can call them at (859) 899-6800 or visit their website, https://www.21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington.