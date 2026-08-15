Logan Vineyards Winery in Harrodsburg offering handcrafted moonshines and wines

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Harrodsburg is home to Mercer County's first working winery. Logan Vineyards Winery is family and veteran owned.
The home of LoCo wines and Wine‑n‑Shine is known for its handcrafted wines and moonshines made from locally grown and sourced grapes and fruit.
Logan Vineyards Winery also hosts events throughout the year including the Wicked Wines and High Spirits Festival on Saturday, October 17.
Logan Vineyards Winery
Address: 254 Hopewell Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky
Phone: (502) 783-6604
Website: Affordable Wedding Venues | Logan Vineyards