London musician Jordan Allen competes on 'The Voice'

Jordan Allen is winning over fans and the judges on season 27 of "The Voice" on NBC. The singer-songwriter from Laurel County performed a rousing rendition of Bob Seger's hit song "Old Time Rock and Roll" and chose John Legend as his coach. The graduate of Western Kentucky University joins Jennifer Palumbo and shares his journey from London, Kentucky to Los Angeles. "The Voice" airs Mondays at 8:00pm on LEX 18. Follow Jordan on Facebook and Instagram at Jordan Allen (@jordanallen12) • Instagram photos and videos.

Watch The Voice Clip: Jordan Allen's Superstar Performance of "Old Time Rock & Roll" | The Voice Blind Auditions | NBC - NBC.com