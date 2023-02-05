Watch Now
Lovely looks at Olive You Boutique

Love your style with the latest looks from head to toe.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 19:00:00-05

Love your style this Valentine's Day with lovely looks from head to toe at Olive You Boutique in Richmond.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping for cute clothes and accessories as well as unique gifts for women and men.

She also talks to co-owners Katie Stallons and Lindsay Wiley about what styles and colors will be hot this spring.

Visit Olive You Boutique at 118 Meridian Way #1 in the Heritage Place Shopping Center and visit their website Home - Olive You Boutique.

You can call the store at (859) 625-1328.

