Lucia's World Emporium features unique gifts from around the world

Lucia's World Emporium features an eclectic collection of handmade clothing, jewelry, artwork, gifts, and home decor from around the world. The Lexington boutique is part of the Fair Trade Federation, so every purchase helps make a difference in the lives of the artisans. For more information, call (859) 523-1529. Visit the shop at 328 North Ashland Avenue and visit their website www.luciasworldemporium.com.