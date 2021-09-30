Lucia's World Emporium has creations from around the world

You can find beautiful gifts from around the world without leaving Lexington. Lucia's World Emporium is a fair trade boutique and gift store that features high quality apparel, accessories, home decor and gifts. Owner Teresa Hendricks takes us shopping at 328 North Ashland Avenue. You can call the shop at (859) 523-1529 or visit their website, https://www.luciasworldemporium.com/.
Posted at 2:37 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 14:37:42-04
