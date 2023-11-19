Lucky’s Autosports and Lucky’s Off Road is your one-stop shop in Lexington for computer cut window tinting, car audio, mobile video, remote car starts, car alarms, vehicle graphics, wheel and tire packages, spray-on bed liners, truck and car accessories, custom interiors, overlanding gear, and suspension lift kits. Steven Early opened the business in 1999, and it has grown to become Lexington's custom wheel and tire headquarters and the largest 3-M window tinting facility.

Lucky's Autosports : 229 West New Circle Road (green building near the corner at North Broadway)

Phone : (859) 299-4411

Website :https://luckysautosports.com/

One lucky LEX 18 viewer will win a prize package featuring Lucky's Autosports and all of our Holiday Giveaway businesses. The total value is more than $4,500! For your chance to win, visit https://www.lex18.com/community/contests/lex18-holiday-giveaway-2023.