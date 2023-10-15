Magazine honors talented Lexington photographer

Mike Cyrus shot the Kentucky Derby in 2022 after beating cancer.

Sadly, his cancer returned a few months later, and he passed away in July. Cyrus was a photography wizard — a familiar face in his community for kindness, positivity, generosity, and of course, snapping some of the best photos of the biggest events.

"He radiated positivity and joy," said Keith Yarber with TOPS Magazine.

"He was a father, he was a husband, he was a brother, he was an uncle, he was a son, and he was a friend to so many," said Vicki Evans with TOPS.

Both knew Cyrus because he would take photos for the magazine. More so, they were close friends. That's who Cyrus was — a close friend to anyone he met.

"Mike never knew a stranger," Evans said. "And that's one reason that everyone loved him."

October's issue will feature an article about Cyrus' whole story, from being a former racecar driver to working for Toyota, his photography, and his family.

"Every single bit of it was earned by an individual that there will never be another one like," Evans said.

"We knew when we got photos from Mike Cyrus they were ready for print," Yarber said. "That's how good they were."

So good, the magazine decided to use one of Cyrus' photos from Keeneland as the cover photo for October's issue.

"In our world, in the magazine world, it's a huge deal to have a cover photo done on someone's magazine," Yarber said.

October's issue will be distributed on Friday. There is also a fundraiser and event in Mike's honor on November 12 at Manchester Music Hall at 6 p.m.