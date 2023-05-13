Mage's road to the Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 149 will be remembered for a 15-1 long shot and his veteran jockey. Javier Castellano won his first Derby with Mage, and now they are headed to the next stop on the road to the Triple Crown. The Preakness Stakes will be on Saturday, May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. LEX 18's Austin Pollack visits Runnymede Farm in Bourbon County to show us where it all started for the Kentucky-bred colt.