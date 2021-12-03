Magical Toy Shoppe is the place for hard-to-find toys

The Magical Toy Shoppe in Lexington is the place to shop for hard-to-find toys that children will love. Owner Rebecca Husz says the most popular gifts this year include the Make-Believe Kitchen, building and construction playsets, musical instruments and games. You can also find popular brands such as Melissa and Doug, Hape, and Brio World. The store is at 700 East Main Street on the corner of Clay Avenue. Shop their website at magicaltoyshoppe.com/.