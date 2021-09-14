Maker's Mark Distillery hosting 'Flavor Fest' this Thursday

Maker's Mark Distillery is celebrating National Bourbon Heritage Month by giving back to a good cause. The annual Star Hill Farm Flavor Fest benefits Apron, Inc. The non-profit agency helps Kentucky food and beverage workers who experience financial distress due to illness, accident, emergency of catastrophic event. Learn more about Apron, Inc. at https://www.aproninc.org/. Flavor Fest is Thursday, September 16 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Loretto. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at https://www.makersmark.com/events.