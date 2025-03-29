The Keeneland Spring Meet is April 4-25, 2025, and Liquor Barn has an exciting event for racing fans and bourbon lovers. The Maker's Mark Keeneland Kickoff will be Saturday, April 5 at the Beaumont Center Liquor Barn. Jennifer Palumbo talks to Pam Silence, Liquor Barn customer concierge, about the celebration of bourbon, racing, and Kentucky flavor. It will feature the Maker's Mark Greats of the Gate Limited Edition bottle release, tastings, custom keychains from Clayton and Crume, photos with a horse from the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center, Maker's Mark and Keeneland-themed gift sets, raffles on great prizes, and more.

2025 Maker's Mark Keeneland Kickoff at Liquor Barn

When: Saturday, April 5 from 10AM - 3PM

Where: Liquor Barn, 921 Beaumont Centre Parkway, Lexington

Website: Maker's Mark Keeneland Kickoff - Liquor Barn

