May edition: 'Backroads to Better Money' with Commonwealth Credit Union

(LEX 18) — Commonwealth Credit Union is celebrating 75 years of impact. It has created positive change and supported the financial health and wellbeing of more than 140,000 members nationwide.

Kentucky's largest credit union has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky for seven years in a row.

In this month's edition of Backroads to Better Money, Karen Harbin, the president and CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union, and Brynn Cowen, a mortgage loan originator with Commonwealth Credit Union, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the housing market and share tips for people thinking about buying or selling a home.

You can also find a longer version of this interview at Better Money.