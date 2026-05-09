May edition: 'Bluegrass Books' with Jessamine County Public Library

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — This month's edition of "Bluegrass Books" with Jessamine County Public Library features "Mosquitoland" by David Arnold.

Emily Moon, the marketing and public relations coordinator for Jessamine County Public Library, joins Jennifer Palumbo with our Book of the Month from the Lexington author that has been called a modern American odyssey with themes of adventure and journey.

The library's summer program also features excitement and discovery. Enjoy a day full of excitement and discovery at the Summer at JCPL Kick-Off Party on Sunday, May 31.

This family-friendly event is packed with activities that will bring smiles, laughter, and fun for all ages. Jump, slide, and bounce on fun-filled inflatables. Meet and greet some adorable animals at the petting zoo. Challenge friends to a ride on one of the mechanical horses.

Jessamine County Public Library

Address: 600 South Main Street, Nicholasville, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 885-3523

Website: Jessamine County Public Library