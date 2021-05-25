Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

McDonald's restaurants selling 'Sleeves for Support'

items.[0].videoTitle
Starting today, participating McDonald's restaurants will sell "Sleeves for Support." Each sleeve is $5 and can hold a 30-ounce beverage cup. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House charities that give families a free place to stay and free meals while their children are in the hospital. In 2020, Kentucky chapters helped more than 1,900 children and families.
Posted at 2:36 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 14:36:32-04

Starting today, participating McDonald's restaurants will sell "Sleeves for Support." Each sleeve is $5 and can hold a 30-ounce beverage cup. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House charities that give families a free place to stay and free meals while their children are in the hospital. In 2020, Kentucky chapters helped more than 1,900 children and families.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight