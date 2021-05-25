McDonald's restaurants selling 'Sleeves for Support'

Starting today, participating McDonald's restaurants will sell "Sleeves for Support." Each sleeve is $5 and can hold a 30-ounce beverage cup. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House charities that give families a free place to stay and free meals while their children are in the hospital. In 2020, Kentucky chapters helped more than 1,900 children and families.
Posted at 2:36 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 14:36:32-04
