Be sure to visit McLeod's Coffeehouse, where Brewster McLeod and his team of VIPs (Very Important People) with special needs are brewing up more than just great coffee. Located in Lexington, it's a great stop if you're exploring the city. Discover the inspiring story behind this unique coffeehouse and learn about Brewster's passion for antiques and his legacy with the Jesus Prom.

Business: McLeod's Coffeehouse

Location: Lexington, KY

Website: mcleodscoffeehouse.org/