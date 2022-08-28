Meet Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen

Miss Kentucky is just one of the titles that Hannah Edelen has earned. Jennifer Palumbo talks to the 24-year-old teacher, author, and University of Kentucky graduate student about what it means to be Miss Kentucky 2022 and how she is preparing to compete in the Miss America pageant in December. Edelen is the author of "Hank the Horse and the Case of the Missing Eggs." It is available at Joseph-Beth Booksellers, Barnes and Noble, and Amazon. Keep up with her on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter by following @missamericaky.