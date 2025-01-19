Meet Miss Kentucky's Teen Mallory Jones

Competing in the Miss America's Teen pageant was a dream come true for Mallory Jones. The high school senior from Winchester is making the most of her time as Miss Kentucky's Teen 2024 by touring the state for public appearances and school visits. Mallory Jones stops by the LEX 18 studios to talk to Jennifer about her journey, a cause close to her heart, and her big plans for the future. She also sings "My Old Kentucky Home." Follow her on Facebook and Instagram at missamericasteenky and Official Site of the Miss Kentucky Competition.

