Meet the Easter Bunny at Fayette Mall

It's springtime in the Bluegrass, and you can celebrate with the Easter Bunny at Fayette Mall in Lexington. Take your crew to the Easter Bunny's Garden for all the festive fun. Now through Saturday, March 30, you can capture those sweet memories with precious photos. You can get photos with your pet on Mondays during the month of March. Fayette Mall Marketing Director Rabiya Syed joins the Easter Bunny and takes us shopping for toys at Build-A-Bear and Easter outfits at H&M.

Reserve your visit: Easter Bunny's Garden presented by Hillenmeyer Landscape Services