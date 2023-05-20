May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and we are shining a light on the serious issue with Operation Unite. The collaborative model works to prevent substance misuse and facilitate recovery. Jamie Gilliam, director of the KY HELP Statewide Call Center, shares how the center helps Kentuckians and gives them hope. If you or someone you love needs help, you can call 1-8338-KY-HELP (1-833-859-4357). The center takes calls weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://operationunite.org/programs/kyhelp-call-center/.