Michael Johnathon talks new album, book, and mission

Michael Johnathon is an award-winning folk singer, songwriter, author, producer, playwright, and philanthropist. He has released 18 albums, and his latest, 'Cosmic Banjo,' is getting rave reviews. He joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about his new projects and share his rendition of Irving Berlin's 'Blue Skies.' Johnathon has a new book called 'Woodsongs 5' that features backstories of great artists, from Vincent Van Gogh to Hank Williams. The founder of Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour is also on a mission to help Kentucky tornado victims by donating hundreds of musical instruments. Follow him at Michael Johnathon, and learn more about the tornado relief efforts at Tornado WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour.

Michael Johnathon performs 'Blue Skies'