Midway Bourbon and Blues Festival

The Midway Bourbon & Blues Festival takes the best artists and craftspeople and pairs them with award-winning bourbon and blues music. The annual event in downtown Midway features world-class blues musicians, bourbon, wine, and beer tastings, local artists and handcrafted goods, delicious food, and more. Tasting passes are available at Events | Midway Business Asso.

2025 Midway Bourbon & Blues Festival

When: Saturday, June 7 from Noon to 10:00 p.m.

Where: East Main Street, Downtown Midway

Website: MIDWAY BOURBON & BLUES FESTIVAL | Midway Business Asso