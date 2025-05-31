Watch Now
Midway Bourbon and Blues Festival

Midway Bourbon & Blues Festival
The Midway Bourbon & Blues Festival takes the best artists and craftspeople and pairs them with award-winning bourbon and blues music. The annual event in downtown Midway features world-class blues musicians, bourbon, wine, and beer tastings, local artists and handcrafted goods, delicious food, and more. Tasting passes are available at Events | Midway Business Asso.

When: Saturday, June 7 from Noon to 10:00 p.m.
Where: East Main Street, Downtown Midway
Website: MIDWAY BOURBON & BLUES FESTIVAL | Midway Business Asso

