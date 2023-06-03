Midway is taking the best artists and craftspeople and pairing them with two Kentucky favorites. The Midway Bourbon & Blues festival is a reincarnation of the Francisco’s Farm Art Fair. Enjoy a great lineup of musicians and bourbon. The festival is Saturday, June 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in downtown Midway. Presale tasting passes are $30, and they will be $40 at the show. Click here for passes and a rundown of all the events.