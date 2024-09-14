Midway Fall Festival celebrates 30 years: The charming town of Midway is celebrating 50 years of community and culture with the annual Midway Fall Festival. Voted one of the best festivals in Central Kentucky, this year's event promises to be the biggest and best yet. Highlights include an arts and crafts marketplace, sorghum and pottery demonstrations, children's activities, delicious food, live music, and more.

Midway Fall Festival

When: Saturday, September 21 10am-10pm; Sunday, September 22 10am-5pm

Where: Downtown Midway

Phone: Midway Business Association (859) 940-2742

Website: Midway Fall Festival