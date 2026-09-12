LEXINGTON, Ky. (Best of the Bluegrass) — Midway Fall Festival celebrates 52 years in Woodford County: Voted one of the best festivals in Central Kentucky, the Midway Fall Festival is celebrating 52 years in Woodford County. This year's event promises to be the biggest and best one yet with community spirit, arts, and fall fun.

The festival features arts and crafts vendors, sorghum and pottery demonstrations, delicious food, live music and entertainment, children's activities, and more.