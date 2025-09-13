Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Midway Fall Festival in Woodford County

The Midway Fall Festival has been celebrating community and culture for more than 50 years. Voted one of the best festivals in Central Kentucky, the two-day event features an arts and crafts extravaganza, sorghum and pottery demonstrations, delicious food, live music and entertainment, children's activities, and more.

2025 Midway Fall Festival
When: Saturday, September 20 from 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 21 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Where: Downtown Midway
Phone: (859) 940-2742
Website: Midway Fall Festival

