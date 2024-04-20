Midway University Equine Studies program marks a milestone

Midway, Kentucky is surrounded by world-class horse farms, and Midway University Equine Studies program gives students the training they need to work in various aspects of the industry. They include boarding and breeding operations, sales and racing, equine association headquarters, therapy centers, animal health and pharmaceutical companies, and renowned veterinary practices. 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the program.

