Midway University Equine Studies program marks a milestone

Equine education in the Bluegrass
midway university equine.png
Posted at 7:30 PM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 19:30:01-04

Midway, Kentucky is surrounded by world-class horse farms, and Midway University Equine Studies program gives students the training they need to work in various aspects of the industry. They include boarding and breeding operations, sales and racing, equine association headquarters, therapy centers, animal health and pharmaceutical companies, and renowned veterinary practices. 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the program.

Midway University Equine Studies
512 East Stephens Street, Midway
Phone: (859) 846-5788
Website: Equine Studies Degree | Midway University

