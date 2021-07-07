Miguel's Pizza is a dining destination in the mountains

The Red River Gorge is known for its spectacular scenery. Tourists go for rock climbing, camping, and a meal at Miguel's Pizza. The family-owned restaurant is famous for its made-to-order pizzas. We take you to Slade to check out this dining destination in the mountains. Learn more at https://www.miguelspizza.com/ or call (606) 663-1975.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 14:26:09-04
