You can complete your Keeneland day outfit with a beautiful hat!

Milliner Christine A. Moore is excited to be back at Keeneland with the latest looks for women and men.

There is no one certain style. Christine says some of the trends include sporty hats, fascinators and headbands for women.

For men, the Fedora is always the top pick. Christine tells us men are now wearing a hat with a broader band or silk colors.

You can shop her looks at milliner's corner next to the Keeneland gift shop.