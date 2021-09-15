Mimosas and Country Brunch at Coleman Crest Farm happening on Sunday

Established in 1888, Coleman Crest Farm is believed to be the oldest black-owned farm in Lexington. Jim Coleman shares the history of his family farm and how you can experience it in person at the Mimosas and Country Brunch. Guests will enjoy Kentucky proud produce and local meats along with bottomless mimosas.

The event is Sunday, September 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3723 Royster Road and benefits the Incubator Farm Program. Tickets are $80 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mimosas-and-country-brunch-at-coleman-crest-tickets-165644706777.