Mindful movement at The Studio in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington has a new place for mindful movement. The Studio in Lexington's Hamburg neighborhood is a boutique movement space with intentional classes, expert instruction, and a modern environment.

The Studio offers a curated blend of mat pilates, barre, yoga, hot yoga, and hot pilates classes that will strengthen, sculpt, and restore your body. You can try a class for $15, and now through January 30, 2026, you can sign up for a membership and get the first month free.

Address: 1908 Bryant Road, Unit 150, Lexington

Phone: (859) 407-3213

Website: The Studio Pilates Barre Yoga Hamburg | Pilates, Barre, Yoga & Hot Pilates Lexington KY