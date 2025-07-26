Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen

Enjoy a sweet treat and help a great cause with the annual Miracle Treat Day. On July 31, 2025, participating Dairy Queen locations across Kentucky will come together to raise money for Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington, part of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. One dollar or more from every Blizzard sold at these restaurants will support patients at KCH. A Miracle Treat Day celebration will be at the Dairy Queen on Virginia Avenue in Lexington from 11:30 a.m. To 1:30 p.m. Customers will enjoy games, music, and the chance to win free Blizzards for a year. For a complete list of participating locations, go to ‘Treat Yo’Self’ (and KCH) on Miracle Treat Day July 31 | UKNow.