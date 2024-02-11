Miss Kentucky finishes in top five at Miss America 2024

Miss Kentucky Mallory Hudson is back home in Kentucky after finishing third runner-up in the Miss America 2024 pageant. The Bowling Green native had the highest finish for a Miss Kentucky since Heather French Henry won the title of Miss America in 2000. Hudson is a senior at the University of Kentucky, where she is studying Communications and Political Science and plans to attend law school.

Her Community Service Initiative is Inclusive Stages, which provides theatrical and artistic opportunities for individuals with special needs. Hudson has initiated inclusive acting classes for individuals with a diagnosis of Down syndrome, written a children's book "Inclusive Stages," created a podcast "Inclusive Stages: Behind the Curtain," and distributed sensory kits to Kentucky theaters to make them more accessible for people with sensory processing disorders.

Hudson joins Jennifer Palumbo to look back at her impressive finish in Miss America and look ahead to her bright future. Follow Mallory Hudson on social media at @missamericaky.