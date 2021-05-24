MLB to observe Lou Gehrig Day

Major League Baseball teams will recognize Lou Gehrig Day on June 2 to honor the Yankees Hall of Famer and raise awareness about ALS, the disease that cut his career and life short. The cause hits home for the Marlowe family in Lexington. Sandra Marlowe was diagnosed with ALS last year. She and her son Daniel Marlowe talk about why it is so important now to raise money and awareness for the disease. You can learn more about the Kentucky chapter of the ALS Association at als.org/kentucky.