Model Lab Schools celebrates 120th anniversary

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Model Laboratory School is Kentucky's only PreK-12 public laboratory school. Founded in 1906 on Eastern Kentucky University's campus, it serves as a hub of innovation, research, and best practices in education.

Known for academic excellence and experiential learning, Model prepares students to create, perform, design, and lead — graduating with real-world skills, college credit, and a tradition of service that shapes the future of the Commonwealth.

Address: 521 Lancaster Avenue, Richmond, Kentucky
Phone: (859) 622-4000
Website: Model Laboratory Schools at EKU | Home

