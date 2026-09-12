Model Laboratory School celebrates 120th anniversary: Model Laboratory School is celebrating 120 years in Richmond. In 1906, the General Assembly designated it as Kentucky's only public pre-K through 12th grade laboratory school.

Model Lab is on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University and serves approximately 750 students. It also gives EKU's graduate and undergraduate students a chance to get clinical experience and research inside the classrooms.

The College Board named it to the AP School Honor Roll at the platinum level ranking in the top 8% of qualifying schools in the U.S. and Canada.

Jennifer Palumbo goes back to school with Jay Miller, Model Scholar in the 5th grade, and Saylor Stumbo, Model Scholar in the 4th grade.