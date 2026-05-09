Mold Dog Network offering fast, reliable mold detection this May

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mold Dog Network's certified K9 teams detect mold in homes, vehicles, and buildings with unmatched precision. Using scent-based detection, the K9s locate hidden contamination inside walls, under floors, and in hard-to-reach spaces without any demolition.

If you suspect hidden mold in your home, Mold Dog Network can help. It uses trained mold detection dogs to locate hidden mold quickly and accurately, helping homeowners identify problems that traditional inspections often miss.

The process is quick, safe, and non-invasive, delivering accurate results and peace of mind before remediation begins.

Tina Craig, the owner of Mold Dog Network, and Caleb Jones, the co-founder of Mold Dog Network, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about how the process is helping clients.