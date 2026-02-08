Mold Dog Network: Trained K9s sniff out mold in Kentucky homes

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mold Dog Network's certified K9 teams detect mold in homes, vehicles, and buildings with unmatched precision. Using scent-based detection, they locate hidden contamination inside walls, under floors, and in hard-to-reach spaces without any demolition.

The process is quick, safe, and non-invasive; delivering accurate results and peace of mind before remediation begins.

Tina Craig, owner of Mold Dog Network, and Danielle Trenaman, a Mold Dog Network customer, join Jennifer Palumbo. They talk about how Mold Dog Network helped the Trenaman family find out that hidden mold in their home was making them sick and help them get healthy again.

Mold Dog Network

"Man's Best Friend, Mold's Worst Enemy"

Phone: 1-844-466-5359

Website: Mold Detection & Inspection | Mold Dog Network