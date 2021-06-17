Watch
Monkey Joe's Lexington hosting fundraiser event to raise money for cancer research

Let your kids go wild at Monkey Joe's Lexington. This weekend, they're holding a fundraiser event to raise money for cancer research. Your child could help save another child's life.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jun 17, 2021
Let your kids go wild at Monkey Joe's Lexington. This weekend, they're holding a fundraiser event to raise money for cancer research. Your child could help save another child's life. Jennifer has more on Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

