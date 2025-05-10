Monster Jam roars into Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena is the place to be for high-flying action and heart-pounding races with 12,000-pound trucks. Monster Jam is coming to Lexington with world-champion drivers flying through the air in competitions including racing, donuts, and freestyle. Angelina Nock, a graduate of Monster Jam University, joins Jennifer Palumbo and takes you behind the scenes of the event that is fun for the whole family. Nock is the driver of Megaladon and also competed on America's Got Talent with her family, The Nerveless Nocks.

Monster Jam 2025

When: Saturday, May 17 at 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Pit Party: 10:30 AM to Noon

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington

Tickets and Pit Party Passes: Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena | May 17, 2025 | Tickets | Monster Jam®