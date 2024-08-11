Morehead-Rowan County Chamber of Commerce: Explore Morehead's Arts and Crafts Festival

Join us as we explore the annual Morehead Arts and Crafts Festival. Just a scenic drive east of Lexington on I-64, this festival is a perfect day trip destination. From unique vendors and delicious food to the vibrant community spirit, this festival has something for everyone. Learn about the local businesses and attractions that make Morehead a must-visit destination.

Additional Information:

Event: Morehead Arts and Crafts Festival

Website: rowancountyartscenter.com/morehead-arts-crafts-festival